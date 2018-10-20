3 reasons why Chelsea will overwhelm Manchester United on Saturday

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.17K // 20 Oct 2018, 12:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Phil Jones challenging Eden Hazard (2017/18 FA Cu Final)

The Premier League is set to witness one of its biggest fixtures of the season when Manchester United travel to the Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday. Both teams have endured contrasting starts to the season so far, with the Blues currently seven points ahead of Jose Mourinho’s men.

Also, the Blues have made an unbeaten start to the season, having won six and drawn two of their opening eight Premier League games. This is a run that has propelled the London club to the 2nd spot on the Premier League table – a position they occupy with 20 points alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

But at the moment, everything that is happening at Chelsea is the opposite of what Manchester United is facing. The Red Devils have made a shaky start to the season and currently occupy the 10th position on the league log. There is also a reported unrest between Mourinho and some senior players in the team, culminating in high tensions.

Saturday’s game, therefore, pitches two clubs that are heading different directions. And Maurizio Sarri’s side will head into the fixture as the undisputed favourites. For a club that is yet to taste defeat in all competitions this season, the Blues have every right to feel confident going into this encounter.

Below are three reasons why Chelsea will wallop Man United in Saturday’s fixture:

#3 Manchester United has a poor record at Stamford Bridge

Man United haven't won at Stamford Bridge since 2013

For some reason, Manchester United always seem to struggle when playing against Chelsea. The Blues remain the club with the most wins against the Old Trafford outfit in the Premier League era. In 52 games played, Chelsea have won 18, United winning 15, with 19 ending in draws.

More worrying for the Red Devils is the fact that they have a pretty poor record when it comes to games at Stamford Bridge. Since 1992, United has managed to record an appalling five wins at the Stamford Bridge when it comes to league games.

The Blues simply appear to possess the antidote to anything their Manchester rivals offer. Even under Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils have lost all three of their visits to Stamford Bridge – two coming in the league and another in the FA Cup.

Such a poor record in London looks very likely to continue when Chelsea welcomes Manchester United over this weekend. Already, Mourinho’s side has not been convincing this season, and that only increases Chelsea’s chances of recording another victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

1 / 3 NEXT