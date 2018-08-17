Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea will win against Arsenal

fanimah55
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.82K   //    17 Aug 2018, 20:02 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018

Gameweek 2 of the English Premier League begins on Saturday, 18 August 2018, and it features a marquee clash between Chelsea and Arsenal - a London derby. As a preview to the match on Saturday, it's time for some analysis and predictions.

Here, we look at three reasons why Chelsea, who are hosting the match at Stamford Bridge, are likely to win against Arsenal.

#3. History

Arsenal v Chelsea
Arsenal v Chelsea

It can't be denied that history sometimes offers a strong insight into the future, and that the past can be a reliable predictor of what the future will be. And history seems to be on Chelsea's side come Saturday.

Chelsea have played Arsenal on 162 occasions in the Premier League and have won on 51 occasions while losing 62 times. While this may seem to suggest that Arsenal have an upper hand over Chelsea, the recent history of the two clubs suggests otherwise.

For a long time, Arsenal held an upper hand over Chelsea, but Chelsea have gained a huge competitive advantage in recent times.

Since the 2008 season, Chelsea have won 11 out of their 20 league matches against Arsenal, lost four times against them, and have drawn on five occasions. The most damning of all is the fact that the last time Arsenal won against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was way back in the 2011/2012 season.

Given Chelsea's strong history against Arsenal, especially at Stamford Bridge in the last 10 years, the best that Arsenal can possibly hope for on Saturday is a draw.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Football Top 5/Top 10
fanimah55
CONTRIBUTOR
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League match preview 
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
9 Reasons why Chelsea fans should be excited this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 2 Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Three things...
RELATED STORY
The London derby: Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview 
RELATED STORY
3 Ways in which Arsenal can line up against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: 3 Key Decisions That Will Decide the...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How could Arsenal line up against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us