3 reasons why Chelsea won vs Arsenal

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.23K // 19 Aug 2018, 12:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What a game! One of the best games you'll see this season and it was all thanks to the defenders of both sides. The whole game was full of defensive mistakes and it was a brilliant watch for the neutrals.

The Blues were 2-0 up in the 20th minute thanks to goals from Morata and Pedro. The Gunners have several chances to level the score but missed most of their first few chances. However, they did manage to level the score just before half-time after dominating the game for 15 minutes – from 30th to 45th minute.

But that was it for Arsenal. The second half was dominated by Chelsea and Arsenal were parking the bus once again. The introduction of Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic was the final nail and Chelsea were unstoppable from then.

Marcos Alonso, who assisted the first Chelsea goal, got on the scoresheet in the 80th minute thanks to Hazard's magical moment that left Arsenal defenders searching for him. The goal was enough to give Chelsea the three points.

Here are three reasons why Chelsea won the game:

#3 Making the most of their chances

Clinical!

The first half of the London derby was a clear indication of things to come this season. Both teams are in a transition phase but it looked like Chelsea had got into the groove faster than their derby rivals.

Pedro and Morata scored early to put the Blues ahead and both goals came after Arsenal missed their chances. The second goal especially, came just seconds after Aubameyang missed an open goal. He skied his shot and Chelsea made it 2-0 with their next attack.

Mkhitaryan replicated Aubameyang's effort soon and it looked like there was nothing going their way. A 'smash-and-grab' effort a few minutes later by the former got Arsenal back into the game.

Iwobi got them level in the 41st minute and it was all Arsenal at that point. Aubameyang missed another glorious opportunity to give the Gunners the lead and that was their last clear-cut opportunity of the game!

Chelsea missed a lot of opportunities in the second half but Alonso's goal was enough for them to take all three points.

1 / 3 NEXT