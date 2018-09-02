Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Chelsea won vs Bournemouth

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14.02K   //    02 Sep 2018, 10:56 IST

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Better late than never. Chelsea had to wait a long time for their first goal but it was well worth the wait.

Maurizio Sarri made one change to his starting XI today – bringing on Willian for Pedro. The Brazilian was used as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Newcastle United last week.

Chelsea had numerous chances in the first half but were unable to convert any of them. Asmir Begovic, a former Chelsea player, was keeping them at bay with another former Blues player, Nathan Ake playing on Alvaro Morata's toes.

The goal finally came in the 72nd minute and that was enough for Chelsea. They shifted the gears and were dominating the game even more.

Despite having less than 20% of the possession, Bournemouth were not willing to sit back and defend. They were doing all they can to try and score on the counter but Antonio Rudiger was able to intercept most of the forward passes.

Just when Bournemouth were getting a grip on the game, Eden Hazard combined well with Marcos Alonso to make it 2-0 to Chelsea. That goal came in the 87th minute and there was nothing the visitors could do to salvage a draw.

Here are three reasons why Chelsea won today:

#3 Domination in the midfield

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Regista

One thing Chelsea have been doing in every single game this season is dominating the midfield. That continued today and there was nothing Bournemouth could do to stop it.

Jorginho, as usual, was on the ball more often than now. He was commanding the players ahead of him and was orchestrating the flow of passes. He even started taking shots from 25 yards out today when Chelsea were unable to break the deadlock.

N'Golo Kante has adjusted brilliantly in his new role and he was running rings around the defenders. A new side of Kante has been brought out by Sarri and we are seeing him doing a little bit of trickery on the ball now.

As for Kovacic, he had a near perfect game. He was winning almost all the challenges and intercepting numerous passes. He was linking up well with Hazard and Alonso and that was enough for the Bournemouth defence to be out of position most of the time.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
