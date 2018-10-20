3 reasons why Chelsea will defeat Manchester United at Stamford Bridge

After a long break from domestic action due to national team engagements during the international break, all attention would once more turn to the top flight leagues across Europe, with particular attention on England.

The Premier League has global following worldwide, and interest would be particularly rife in London, where the biggest clash of this season takes place as Chelsea hosts Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues sit joint-top of the table, unbeaten after eight matches, with talisman Eden Hazard getting a new lease of life under Maurizio Sarri and playing the best football of his life hence The Blues would head into the fixture as heavy favorites to triumph in this clash of Premier League heavyweights.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have suffered a dip in form thus far this season, and are rightly installed as underdogs in the clash, with many expecting Chelsea to emerge victorious from the matchup. Here are three reasons why Chelsea would likely win the match against Manchester United.

#3 They are in better form than Manchester United

Chelsea are one of the form teams of the Premier League

After long weeks of speculations, Chelsea parted ways with Italian manager Antonio Conte after the Italian manager guided the club to a Premier League title in record-breaking fashion in his debut season and an FA Cup triumph in his last season at the club.

As his replacement, the Londoners turned to his 59-year-old compatriot Maurizio Sarri who had earned rave reviews for his tactical acumen which manifested itself in the aesthetic football played by Napoli. The Pertenopei won admirers all over the world for the way they carried themselves in their ultimately futile quest to dislodge Juventus as Italian champions.

There was skepticism over Sarri’s appointment, as despite the impressiveness of his work with Napoli, it was felt that the 59-year-old lacked the necessary wherewithal to succeed at a club the size of Chelsea, as the former Empoli man had never won a major honor in his managerial career, and it was seen as a wrong move being thrust into the hot seat at a notoriously volatile Chelsea.

However, three months into his reign, and Sarri is turning critics into believers as he has molded Chelsea into genuine title contenders, leading the club to joint-top spot on the table by sticking to his unique possession based fluid style of play nicknamed ‘sarriball’.

Sarriball has helped bring out the best of Chelsea, including Eden Hazard, and The Blues are one of the most in-form teams in the league.

They have gotten 20 points from a possible 24, scoring 18 goals while conceding just five. Everybody bar their center-forwards have stepped up to the plate, with the resultant effect being that Chelsea can step toe to toe with any club in the world on current form.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are very much in crises, and find themselves struggling for positivity both on and off the pitch, and this vast difference in the form of both clubs is a major factor which could see Chelsea triumph on Saturday.

