×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo could lead Juventus to Champions League triumph this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 11:23 IST

Juventus sharpshooter - Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus sharpshooter - Cristiano Ronaldo

The excitement moves on as European heavyweights continue locking horns in the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League this season. Once again, all eyes will be on Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo as he leads Juventus's charge for European glory for another year.

After succumbing to two final defeats in the European tournament - both to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in 2015 and 2017 respectively - the Bianconeri decided it was time to take a step further - sending shockwaves across the globe by luring Ronaldo to the Allianz Stadium to bolster their chances.

The experiment didn't produce the desired outcome last season. The Italian champions were sent packing from the competition by a young Ajax side in the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, Ronaldo remains as determined as ever to lift the Bianconeri to the summit of European football. Below are four reasons why he could finally get the job done this term:

#3 He's peaking at the right time

The attacker has woken up ahead of the knockout phase: just the perfect time
The attacker has woken up ahead of the knockout phase: just the perfect time

Cristiano Ronaldo had a slow start to the season, experiencing a dip in form as Juventus kick-started their defense of the Serie A title. However, he's taken his game to another level since we entered 2020, rolling back the years with scintillating performances and punishing opposition defenses at every given opportunity.

Following his return of 21 goals and eight assists from 31 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady that earned him the Serie A MVP award last term, he's already bagged 20 goals from 20 games in the Italian top flight, including 15 in his last 10 games.

The Portuguese has really peaked at the right time for Juventus and that comes as a huge boost to their Champions League hopes. He will lead the attack when the Bianconeri travel to France to face Olympic Lyon for the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter this Wednesday.

#Note: All statistics are as of February 22, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 22 Feb 2020, 11:23 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Maurizio Sarri Juventus Stadium
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
26 Feb NAP BAR 01:30 AM Napoli vs Barcelona
26 Feb CHE BAY 01:30 AM Chelsea vs Bayern München
27 Feb REA MAN 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs Manchester City
27 Feb OLY JUV 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us