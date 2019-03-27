×
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi in the Champions League and international tournaments

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
729   //    27 Mar 2019, 15:47 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been subjected to seemingly endless debate over who is the best footballer on the planet. Nevertheless, both have their mastery and has excelled in different things.

Messi, for example, has won more La Liga trophy than Ronaldo and this season, the Argentinian also has outscored his Juventus counterpart in both the domestic and the Champions League.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has been touted as one of the greatest because of his record of winning different league titles, with Messi spending all his career in Spain. Here we will take a look at 3 reasons why Ronaldo have outshined Messi in both the Champions League and for the national team.

Vast footballing experience

Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid
Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid

Ronaldo undeniably is way more familiar with unique characteristics from different leagues than Messi. He had years of playing experience in the Portuguese league before joining Manchester United. He spent six years in the Premier League before joining Real Madrid; he spent nine seasons in Spain.

He has recently opened a new chapter in Serie A with reigning champions Juventus. His vast knowledge of other leagues and players has helped him to understands his opponents better. In competitions such as the Champions League and international tournaments, a player will have to face numerous different players from several leagues and national teams.

They all have different characteristics and playing styles at their disposal. Hence, Ronaldo could have more advantage than Messi even before the game starts. Ronaldo's experience in the Portuguese league has also made him have stronger bonds with his national teammates.

The Barcelona star, however, has spent all of his career in the highly technical La Liga, which consists mostly of Spanish players. It is understandable that Messi has also destroyed many teams from different leagues, but he might have had better Champions League and international records had he played in different leagues.

1 / 3 NEXT
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
