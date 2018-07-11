Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo's exit is a blessing in disguise for Real Madrid 

Jerry Persie
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
12.82K   //    11 Jul 2018, 13:44 IST

FBL-WC-2018-ITA-JUVENTUS-RONALDO
It has finally happened!

After nine years, Real Madrid's all-time top scorer leaves Santiago Bernabeu for a new challenge in his career towards Italy. Juventus have agreed to pay a fee around £105m to get his services on a four-year contract.

The Portuguese international arrived at the Spanish capital in 2009 from Manchester United. He has scored 450 goals and grabbed 131 assists averaging a goal contribution every 65 minutes he plays. He helped the Whites of Madrid win the Champions League four times in the past five seasons and the league title twice. Cristiano won the Balon d'Or four times during his spell in Spain.

But, it is time to get over Ronaldo. The 33-year-old is the best fox in the box. He has an immense will to score a goal even from the difficult angles and impossible situations. But he is not the old Ronaldo who used to dribble past defenders, score stunners from long range and convert enchanting free-kicks. He has just become a bit inconsistent. But, now IT IS OVER!

He will now wear the famous black and white of Bianconeri. He is a Juventus player now. It is the biggest transfer of this summer window or possibly any window in the past decade.

This might shock you but this transfer has actually positives for Real Madrid. Here are three reasons to prove the same.

#3 It is the right time

This deal makes sense for both the parties.

Ronaldo has been an incredible player for Real Madrid but it is time to make a fresh start for both Cristiano and RM. Los Blancos get around £25m profit for a 33-year-old and now they can build a team around a new galactico. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Eden Hazard are speculated ones.

"The time has come to begin a new stage in my life" Ronaldo said after the transfer being announced.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo gets to live another dream in his journey towards greatness in a great footballing country. Known as 'Mr. Champions League', he can help the Old Lady finally break the jinx of Champions League.

Last season, Ronaldo was rested in 11 matches in La Liga. Next season, that figure would have raised. In a season or two, he'd have become a part-time player. Neither the club wants its highest paid player to sit on the bench nor the player. All good things are meant to end, just like this one.

Italian Serie A Calcio Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo
