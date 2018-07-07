3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will move to Juventus

From scoring against them to scoring for them?

Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus is a rumour that has been all over the papers throughout this week and there is a wide belief that this could actually become a reality.

There have been suggestions of Ronaldo exit from Real Madrid in the past, but this time it seems that there is some truth in it.

The Portuguese star's comments post the UEFA Champions League final sparked rumours of a potential departure from the Spanish club this summer initially.

And then the report that Los Blancos has reduced the player's release clause to around €100 million added fuel to the fire.

Whatever the case may be, we will know the truth on this story very soon and the football world is eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

Meanwhile, let's see three strong reasons why Ronaldo is Juventus bound:

#3 Time for Juventus to up their game

Time to set eyes on something bigger?

Juventus has been dominating the Serie A by winning the league title for seven consecutive seasons, but they haven't been able to achieve success in the Champions League for a very long time. The Bianconeri reached the finals of the competition twice recently in 2015 and 2017 but fell very short on both the occasions.

After proving their prowess in the league over and over, it is time for them to do it on an even bigger stage to establish their greatness as a team and go into the book of history.

The Italian giants already have a great team in their hands. One or two world-class signings will be all it takes to make them contenders for the Champions League title. And there is no doubt that Ronaldo falls into that category.

Even though the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is on the wrong side of his thirties, the star still has a lot of game in him. Just the signing of the 33-year-old is going to be a big statement to the other clubs that the club has locked their eyes on becoming the champions of Europe.