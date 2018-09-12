3 Reasons why Dybala to Manchester United rumours may be true

Dybala has what it takes to be the best in the world

Rumours suggest that Manchester United are ready to shatter the British transfer record once again to bring Juventus superstar, Paulo Dybala, to the 'Theatre Of Dreams'. Dybala joined the Old Lady of Italy in 2015 and, since then, has scored 52 goals for the Italian giants.

United Manager Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the Argentine who would be a great addition to his squad. But, getting his signature wouldn't be a walk in the park, even for the "Special One", as his former club, Real Madrid, is also looking to sign the diminutive attacker.

With a possible move on the card, we look into why Dybala might choose the Red Devils over Los Blancos and thus the impact he could bring to Old Trafford.

#1 Why United over Real Madrid

Dybala has found minutes hard to come by

If Paulo Dybala decides to leave Juventus it would be in search of first-team football as the playmaker only played 33 games last season in the Serie A, scoring 22 goals. Thus a move to Real Madrid will do him no good because of the stacked midfield that Real have, which already includes the likes of Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Isco and Asensio among others.

So, it won't be easy to break into the Real Madrid first team, and even if the Juve talisman does eventually find a starting spot, the squad rotations could really reduce his game time. Young talents like Ceballos and Kovacic have unsuccessfully tried to do the same and are still waiting for their chance to shine as a certain starter.

But lack of minutes wouldn't really be an issue if Dybala comes to Man United because Mourinho is eager to bring in a player like him, whom he could trust week-in and week-out to deliver. Hence, he could easily be a regular starter for the club.

Midfield players like Mata, Lingard, Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Andreas Pereira have all been tried and tested in the no.10 role but no one has really impressed for United in that position. The options that the Portuguese has at the moment lack the attacking instinct and goal scoring ability that the Argentine attacker brings to the table.

Therefore, if Dybala is looking to play more regularly for advancing his career to the next level, a move to United is what the highly talented attacker may prefer in the end.

