3 reasons why Eden Hazard should move to Real Madrid this summer

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Yesterday, Eden Hazard and Chelsea were victorious against their city rivals, Arsenal at the UEFA Europa League final. Chelsea were definitely the better team between the two as the 4-1 scoreline clearly reflected that.

Eden Hazard, who is considered to be the current best player of the west London side, truly stepped up to the occasion as he netted two brilliant goals to seal the victory for the Blues. But it looks like the celebrations won't last that long for Chelsea fans, as in the post-match interview, Eden Hazard told the reporter, "I think it's a goodbye," which could only mean that the Belgian striker has finally decided to take his talents elsewhere.

When a player like Eden Hazard is available in the market, one could expect a tug of war for his signature. But in this case, the situation is quite clear as he is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

Here the 3 reasons why Eden Hazard should move to Real Madrid this summer:

#1 Time for a change

Eden Hazard's career has become quite stagnant.

It is true that the Belgian forward has been loyal to Chelsea these past 7 years and has been a fan favourite for a long period of time. Moreover, Chelsea have won a few trophies during this timespan too, but they have still failed to succeed at the UEFA Champions League.

On the contrary, Real Madrid have won the UEFA Champions League numerous times during this phase. Also, Hazard's form suffered a dip and he was not as much overwhelming as the fans expected from him in the last two years. So, a change might help him be a little more consistent.

#2 Clear interest from Real Madrid

Real Madrid have created championship-calibre teams year after year

There are times when a player is interested in joining a club that he would do anything to play for that club. But in Hazard's case, the situation is quite opposite as the Spanish giants have been pursuing the Belgian for the last 3-4 years.

Moreover, Real are in desperate need of a quality winger after the departure of their star man Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Madrid side was not able to achieve anything significant this year without him, which clearly shows how much Ronaldo was valuable to that roster and the team.

#3 Money and Respect

There is nothing more important than earning the respect from the fans.

Most of the football players play the game because of their sheer respect for the game and the passion that they feel towards this beautiful game but money is an equally important factor as well. We know Real Madrid will be willing to pay a huge amount of cash for Hazard if they have to.

Also, playing for clubs like Real Madrid is considered to be an achievement in this sport as Madrid are known for their glorious history in both their league and all around Europe. That being said, if Hazard were to accept the offer from Madrid, he will have both the money and the respect from the fans. What else can you ask for?