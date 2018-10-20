3 Reasons why Eden Hazard will leave Chelsea in 2019

Hazard is Chelsea's main man

Eden Hazard continues to flirt with a move away from the London club that he joined as a 21-year-old in 2012.

The Belgian is currently enjoying the best form of his career, and he has been linked with a move to some of Europe's biggest teams as a result of his performances. Here we will look at the three factors which make it unlikely that Eden Hazard will still be a Chelsea player at the start of the 2019/2020 Premier League Season.

#3 Chelsea's Stagnation

The current Chelsea team is among the worst from the last decade

In 2012, Eden Hazard joined a Chelsea side that had just won the UEFA Champions League. Despite this, during the 27-year-old's time in London, the club has failed to even come close to winning the competition for the second time.

This season his side are playing in the Europa League, and Chelsea now look further away from the best sides in Europe than at any other point since their takeover in 2003.

Domestically they look a distant second to Manchester City, although they are currently tied on points with the Cityzens and Liverpool, so Hazard may want to spend the prime years of his career at a club that can compete at the highest level. With the current Chelsea squad, Hazard's main objective will be to guide them to a top-four finish.

A player of Hazard's talents deserve better than this, and this will most likely contribute to Hazard deciding he needs to play for a bigger club that can compete.

#2 Dreams of Madrid

Real Madrid are the world's most famous club

There is no stage bigger than Real Madrid. They are the most recognisable football team in the world and are also the most successful. A move to Madrid would allow Hazard to compete for both for the La Liga title, in addition to the UEFA Champions League on a yearly basis.

Hazard himself continues to talk about his dream to join Real Madrid, and he has even hinted that next summer could be his last chance to make the move. The potential transfer makes sense for both parties, as Real Madrid are desperately missing Cristiano Ronaldo, and Hazard will never realise his full potential at a team that cannot compete at the highest level.

Only an issue between Chelsea and Real Madrid agreeing a transfer fee will stop this one going ahead.

