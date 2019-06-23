3 reasons why England's Under-21 team failed at the European Championship

Despite being able to call upon talented players like Phil Foden and James Maddison, England's U21's failed at the European Championship

England’s U21 squad went into the current European Championship with a lot of hope behind them. Aidy Boothroyd’s Young Lions had been on a tremendous run since the 2017 version of the tournament, winning 15 of 20 games and losing just one – a friendly to Germany – and had a strong-looking squad with the likes of James Maddison, Phil Foden, Tammy Abraham and Ryan Sessegnon on offer.

Drawn in a group with France, Romania and Croatia, most fans and pundits alike were expecting England to at least qualify for the semi-finals – but instead, losses in their first two games have condemned them to an early exit, meaning their third game tomorrow against Croatia will be a dead rubber.

So what went wrong for Boothroyd’s team? Quite a lot, actually. Here are 3 reasons why England’s U21 side failed at the European Championship.

#1 Boothroyd’s tactics and selection have to be questioned

Aidy Boothroyd's tactics and team selection must be questioned after this failure

The fact that Aidy Boothroyd has been handed the reins of England’s U21 squad has been a point of contention for some England fans for a long time now; while his reputation as a long-ball merchant is largely a thing of the past these days, it’s an undeniable fact that prior to becoming involved with the national set-up, Boothroyd’s last job in club football saw him fired by League Two side Northampton Town with the club rock bottom of England’s bottom tier.

However, given Gareth Southgate didn’t have a stellar managerial reputation at club level prior to becoming manager of the England senior team, it seemed like keeping faith in Boothroyd was only fair, but after this tournament questions have to be asked about whether he’s the right man for this job.

Both his selections and tactical choices seemed strange in the games against France and Romania. In terms of selection, quite why he chose to leave Tammy Abraham – who scored 25 goals for Aston Villa this season – on the bench for both games is baffling, particularly when Dominic Solanke, who didn’t find the net all season, started against France.

Then there was the issue of Phil Foden, who scored against France and was clearly the outstanding performer in that game. Despite his performance, the Manchester City youngster was shockingly rested for the must-win game against Romania, with Boothroyd apparently fearing a possible injury.

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson meanwhile wasn’t used at all despite having a tremendous season on loan at Hoffenheim.

Add in Boothroyd’s baffling call to use playmaker Kieran Dowell as a makeshift holding midfielder in the absence of the suspended Hamza Choudhury against Romania rather than simply switch formation and system, and you’ve got to wonder what the former Watford boss was thinking.

Quite frankly, it felt like Boothroyd was treating this tournament more like a series of friendly games, attempting to blood players and try different things rather than play to win. Not only were his choices baffling, but they were hugely disappointing, too.

