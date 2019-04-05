3 reasons why even Zinedine Zidane cannot win with this Real Madrid team

Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Zinedine Zidane was hired as Real Madrid's manager once again, after nine months of his departure from the Spanish capital. In those nine months, Real Madrid sacked two coaches- Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari- and were knocked out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

It goes without saying that Zidane's first stint with Real Madrid was extremely successful, which is why he was brought back. The French legend won everything there is to win with the club except the Copa del Rey and notably made history by winning three consecutive Champions League titles.

After winning two games on his return, Zidane lost his third game against Valencia. While it may seem wrong to criticize the squad after one loss, but the team hardly looked convincing even when during their victories. Los Blancos sit third in the LaLiga table and are 13 points behind leaders Barcelona after they endured their ninth loss in the LaLiga this campaign.

Just like last time when Zidane took charge, Real Madrid desperately need some changes. The fact that Zidane and Florentino Perez are planning to bring world-class reinforcements speaks volumes about how abysmal the current season has been for Los Blancos.

Without further ado, let us evaluate three reasons why even Zidane may fail to win something with this Real Madrid team.

#1 Lack of Match winners

After the key exit of Real Madrid's record goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos' stars failed to step up in times of need. Barring the exception of Karim Benzema and occasional sparks of brilliance from Vinicius Junior at the start of the year, most of the stars failed to be in their usual form.

While the midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro played a crucial role in three consecutive Champions League wins, the trio was dominated by opponents in most big games. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos seemed indispensable a year ago but the current Ballon d'Or winner and the German midfielder looked far from their usual selves.

Moreover, the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Isco and Mariano failed to perform and provide brilliance in the crunch moments. As for the rearguard, plethora of stars like Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas did not look convincing for the most part of the season.

