World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France beat Uruguay 2-0

French players celebrate after Griezmann's goal

If you wanted a big, big name to be playing in the semifinals of this edition of the World Cup, now you have it. France are into the semifinals after beating Uruguay 2-0 thanks to goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann.

In a game where both teams tested each other relentlessly, France went through on the back of a well carried out set-piece routine and a touch of good fortune. After Varane put France ahead in the 40th minute with a fine header, Uruguay looked set for a fightback.

But their resurgence was short lived as a howler from experienced goalkeeper Muslera cost them a second goal and put the game beyond doubt.

#3 There was more purpose about France's passing

Pogba was once again one of France's most important players on the pitch

With a lineup as star-studded as France's, they took their sweet time in fully transforming into a cohesive unit. Today, there was more purpose in their adventures. Kante, Mbappe and Tolisso were keeping things ticking in midfield against a dogged Uruguayan side.

The little flicks and tricks were coming off and France looked more and more like the side they ought to be even though they didn't make it count in the final third. Pogba and Tolisso were spreading the play, Kante was being Kante and Hernandez and Pavard were bombing forward at every opportunity.

Griezmann was looking more comfortable on the ball and Mbappe's menacing runs afforded the midfielders more direct options going forward.

Pogba was in charge of creating the second goal. He received the ball in midfield, turned and left a defender for dead before foraying into the final third and squaring a pass to Tolisso just when it looked like he was about to get stuck in traffic. Tolisso laid it off to Griezmann and the latter fired it in, thanks to an error from Muslera.

But the point to be noted is that France were creating enough space in the final third for their attackers to take advantage of.

Tolisso had a great chance to extend the lead even further after being found in space right outside the area by Pogba. He opened up his body and tried to find the top corner but his shot flew over the crossbar.