3 reasons why Frank Lampard should not be hired as Maurizio Sarri's replacement at Chelsea

Having spent a successful but highly controversial one year spell as Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri is reportedly set to take over the managerial reins at Juventus.

The 60-year-old had arrived Chelsea amidst much fanfare, but supporters soon turned against him a few months into the campaign, criticizing his predictable style of play and redeployment of N'Golo Kante.

However, he led the team to a Europa League triumph as well as a top-four finish and that boosted his reputation as one of the top tactical managers in the world.

Given the status of Chelsea as one of the top clubs in the world, it is no surprise that a host of coaches have been linked with the impending vacant managerial position.

One name has however stood above the others as the next man to occupy the dugout, with Chelsea legend and former midfielder Frank Lampard being heavily tipped for a return to Stamford Bridge in the capacity of a manager.

The 40-year-old has won plaudits for his work in taking Championship side Derby County to the playoff finals and although they eventually lost to Aston Villa, he showed his tactical versatility in successfully navigating The Rams around the intensely competitive second tier of English league football.

While Lampard might look a good fit for the club given his previous ties with the London side, it might not be in Chelsea's best interests to sign him. In this piece, we shall be highlighting three reasons why Chelsea should not hire Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri's replacement.

#3 He is still too inexperienced for a job the size of Chelsea

After a highly successful professional playing career which lasted 21 years, Frank Lampard called time on his illustrious career in 2017 at the age of 38.

He had been working on his coaching license in the latter stages of his career and in May 2018 was appointed as manager of Championship side Derby County.

In his first full season at Pride Park Stadium, he guided his side to the Championship playoffs having finished in 6th position and showed great ability in overcoming a first leg deficit against the more fancied Leeds United, to progress to the final where they eventually bowed to Aston Villa.

For this, he has been seen by many to be the ideal replacement for Sarri. While it might be tempting to say so, it could be tantamount to suicide if Chelsea decides to appoint the former England international.

With just one full year of managerial experience (and at a lower league), Lampard is still very much a greenhorn in the coaching game. A step up to a club the size of Chelsea might just be too soon.

The more logical path to tow would be allowing him more time to hone his tactics and management to near perfection before handing him the reins sometime in the future.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and handling the pressure that comes with the territory is no mean feat. Even though supporters might point to Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola as examples of newbie coaches who succeeded at mega clubs with little or no prior managerial experience, the bottomline is that these two examples are the exception rather than the norm.

There are numerous other cases of unproven managers failing spectacularly at big clubs and Chelsea should avoid towing this line, as they did in the past with Andre Villas-Boas to disastrous consequences.

