3 reasons why Gareth Bale should move to PSG this summer

Ritankar Chaudhuri FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 26 // 30 Mar 2019, 03:27 IST

Gareth Bale after scoring against Celta Vigo

With 8 goals in 22 league games, it is fair to say that Gareth Bale has endured another disappointing season with the Los Blancos. After a promising start to his Real Madrid career, Gareth Bale was touted to be the next big prospect alongside Neymar in world football, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Alongside, Benzema and Cristiano, Gareth Bale was a part of the famed 'BBC' trio.

However, his career has been injury-laden since then and he has struggled to make an impact whenever he has stepped onto the pitch. After Cristiano's departure to Juventus last summer, many pundits touted him to replicate the impact of the Portuguese superstar, which he has miserably failed to do, to say the least.

In the midst of all these events, many reports have emerged in Spain linking him away from Madrid, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs and Bayern Munich being interested in the Welshman. Out of all these clubs, PSG seems to be the ideal destination for Gareth Bale, due to the following reasons:-

#1 Neymar/Mbappe replacement

Neymar and Mbappe have been linked to Real Madrid for quite ssome timenow

Ever since his Santos days, Neymar has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid. While he chose to move to Barcelona in 2013, he departed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has been linked to Los Blancos ever since.

The links have aggravated even further with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in last summer, with Real Madrid searching for a replacement for the magisterial Portuguese.

In addition to that, Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid as well for a pretty long time and it could be a possibility that either of them would leave Paris for the Spanish Capital this summer.

While Neymar's departure would mean that Bale would be signed as a direct replacement for the Brazilian on the left wing, Mbappe's departure would mean that Neymar would play as a no.10 with Di Maria and Bale flanking on either side of him.

The important thing to note here is that Gareth Bale needs to play as a left winger if he is to succeed.

Bale as a Mbappe replacement in the PSG frontline

Bale as a Neymar replacement in the PSG frontline

