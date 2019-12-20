3 Reasons why Gerard Pique has had a better career than Sergio Ramos

Spain Training Session and Press Conference

Central defenders are the spine for any strong and successful football team. In the last decade, two central defenders who have stood out head and shoulders ahead of the rest are Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

The Ramos-Pique partnership is the biggest reason why Spain were able to dominate the way they did from 2008 to 2012 winning EURO Championships and FIFA World Cup 2010.

If that was not enough, Ramos with Real Madrid and Pique with Barcelona have been part of two incredibly successful teams in the last decade. Since 2010, Ramos and Pique have six Champions League winners medal and eight LaLiga titles between them which is nothing short of insane.

Having said that, we are talking about the two titans of world football and one is definitely bound to be seen better of the two in one or several aspects. Many pick Ramos as their go-to defender for all situations but we believe that Gerard Pique has had a better career than his Spanish compatriot.

Instead of vague comparisons, we have picked three specific reasons which put Pique in a better place than Ramos and would compel you to at least think that Gerard Pique has indeed had a better career than Sergio Ramos.

Here are those three reasons.

#1. Number of Major Honours (36 vs 24 in Pique’s favour)

Barcelona v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey Final

Winning titles has never been a worry for either Ramos or Pique. The duo in total have lifted 60 trophies till date with Gerard Pique leading this battle 36-24. Barcelona’s domestic dominance has been a major factor in Pique’s trophy count.

LaLiga and Copa del Ray have been Barcelona’s stomping ground with Pique winning eight league titles in 12 seasons at the club and also has six cup success as compared to Ramos’s four league titles and two league cup wins.

Barcelona have been the real kings of domestic Spanish football for the last decade or so and this cannot be argued upon by even the most loyal of Real Madrid fans. Every year when the season starts, Barcelona are seen as the favourites to win the LaLiga title.

This confidence does not only come from Lionel Messi’s presence up top but also with Gerard Pique marshalling his defence and making sure that Barcelona are a tight unit at the back and are not conceding cheap goals.

Another factor why Pique deserves more credit is the fact he has been a constant figure in Barcelona’s defence with players around him changing season after season. Despite so much of chopping and changing, Pique has ensured Barcelona have kept the same vigour about their defence season after season.

On the other hand, Ramos has enjoyed the luxury of playing alongside Raphael Varane, Marcelo, and Daniel Carvajal for the best part of this decade. Despite the stability, Real Madrid’s domestic honours lie well behind their arch-rivals.

