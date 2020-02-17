3 reasons why Hakim Ziyech will be a success at Chelsea | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea may have already completed one of the best deals of the upcoming summer transfer window by agreeing a £37million deal for the two-time Ajax player of the season Hakim Ziyech. Touted as one of the most creative players in European football, it surprised many how the Blues were able to conclude a deal within 24 hours of the concrete rumours.

Frank Lampard has already talked up his new signing and has told the Chelsea fans to expect great things from the Moroccan international. The Blues manager was quoted saying,

‘I’m excited, I know he’s not coming now but it’s good for us and good for the fans to know he’ll be here next season.

'He is a player we hope can bring that bit of creativity, bring something different, he scores goals and gets assists.’

The critics may downplay Ziyech's numbers for Ajax as he plays in a less competitive league compared to the Premier League, however, those who have watched Hakim Ziyech play in the last couple of season know exactly what he is capable of. Now that Ziyech will be playing in the Premier League next season, we look at the 3 reasons why he will be a success for Frank Lampard's team.

1. Scoring and Creating goals for fun

Ziyech against his next club Chelsea

Since the beginning of last season, Hakim Ziyech has been involved in 47 goals for Ajax, including 12 league assists so far this season. No matter what league you are playing in, these numbers are simply sensational. These numbers aren't just in bursts but a consistent part of his game.

Since his Eredivise debut in 2012, Ziyech has 79 goals and 87 assists to his name in 212 appearances. The Moroccan international made a name for himself in the 2015-16 season when he notched up 17 goals and 10 assists with a midtable team FC Twente.

The 26-year-old set the Champions League on fire last season as well managing 5 goals and 5 assists from 17 appearances in the 2018-19 season. Frank Lampard was blown away seeing Ziyech in the epic 4-4 draw against Ajax earlier this season. Out of the 4 goals scored by the Dutch side that night, 3 of them were set up by the Moroccan superstar.

With Ziyech on the pitch, Chelsea will never be out of a game even when they are trailing. Stamford Bridge will look up to him to be that goal threat and take their team over the line. A player like Ziyech helps his team win games they don't deserve to and no defence line can keep him quiet for the entire 90 minutes.

It would not be an overstatement to say that Chelsea are getting one hell of a player who deserves to play at the highest level of European football.

