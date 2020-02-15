3 Reasons why it is time for Manchester United to finally sell Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba’s future continues to rule the headlines as the midfielder tries to make his way back from injury. There are reports surfacing that the Frenchman is targeting the Manchester Derby on 8th March of this year to return to action, but United fans are already divided in their opinion of Pogba. The widespread belief is that the Frenchman would finally depart Old Trafford this summer and few supporters would be sad to see him leave.

While there’s no denying that Pogba is the most talented midfielder at Old Trafford right now, the complications that continue to surround him make him a controversial figure. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was desperate to centre his rebuilding of Manchester United around the Frenchman, but that has not happened so far.

On the other hand, Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, shows no signs of backing down from his habit of drawing controversies. His recent comments that Juventus is like a “second home” for Pogba might be another strategy by the Super agent to secure a summer move away from United for his client.

As such, Manchester United might be better advised to finally sell Pogba this summer and here are 3 reasons why.

#3 Pogba lacks the motivation to play for United

Pogba reportedly feels that he deserves better than Manchester United

In the summer, Pogba sent the rumour mill into overdrive when he expressed his desire for a new challenge. It was expected that the Frenchman would be on the move before the end of the transfer window, with Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane openly courting him.

Pogba had also expressed a desire to play under the Real Madrid manager, and the world waited in anticipation for another blockbuster transfer saga. Unfortunately, a move never materialized and Pogba continued to be a United player.

Since then, the Frenchman has made just 8 appearances for the Red Devils, out of which 6 have been starts. Pogba is not expected to be back until the start of March and there are quite a few signs that the player is no longer motivated enough to play for Manchester United.

When he joined the Red Devils, the Frenchman was supposed to kickstart a renaissance at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, it was not to be. He will look back at the Carabao Cup win and the UEFA Europa League triumph in his first season as the highlight of his second stint at the Premier League giants. The Frenchman apparently feels that he deserves better than Manchester United. As such, it might not wise to hold on to him any longer now.

