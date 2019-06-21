3 reasons why Jadon Sancho is perfect for Manchester United

Jadon Sancho would cost Manchester United more than £100m

It’s clear that Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mean business this summer. The most famous club in the world is looking to rebuild completely by clearing out the deadwood and bringing in exceptional young talent. They’ve already secured the signing of Daniel James, whilst reportedly agreeing on a fee with Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Next on Solskjaer’s list is the highly sought-after Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho is one of the hottest commodities in world football today, literally, everyone who can afford him wants him. It’s reported that the teenager would cost in excess of £100million, making him United’s most expensive signing ever. The Red Devils are closely monitoring his situation and will gradually test the resolve of Dortmund across the window. United may have to approach this signing with patience, but the player in question is certainly worth the wait, we’ll let you know why.

Here are three reasons why Jadon Sancho is perfect for Manchester United.

#3 Youth

Jadon Sancho has represented his country at U16, U17, U19 and senior level

At just 19 years of age, Jadon Sancho has so many years ahead of him to fine-tune his game. Even with that said, it’s scary to think that he’s displaying such talent now without even maturing as a player yet. Jadon Sancho is a young wonderkid that still has an impressionable mind, meaning a willing coach could iron out his bad habits before he hits his peak years.

Look at Cristiano Ronaldo – he was displaying ample amounts of talent and ability at Sporting Lisbon, but it took the wisdom and guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson to transform him into the goalscoring machine he is today. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear he’s committed to developing youth for Manchester United; he’s shown that through his promotion of Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong to the first team. With that in mind, Jadon Sancho could be his prized project for years to come.

