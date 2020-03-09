3 reasons why Jamie Vardy deserves to win the PFA player of the year award this season

Jamie Vardy

The Premier League is rapidly approaching to the end of this campaign and with it comes the age-old question - Who should win the PFA Player of the year this time? While the choice has been pretty obvious in many previous seasons, this season is a rather competitive one.

The likes of Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil van Dijk are all up and running for the award with a few more joining them in the race to be crowned as the best Premier League player of the season.

The underdog candidate in the running though is Jamie Vardy. Vardy's rise as one of the top English strikers has been nothing short of exceptional, but the Foxes' talisman is often overlooked when it comes to the argument - who are the best players in the Premier League. Vardy is one of those underrated players who do not really get the accolades they deserve. With that said, here's why Jamie Vardy should be crowned The Professional Footballers' Association Men's Players' Player of the Year this term.

#3 He's Premier League's current joint top-scorer

Leicester City's Vardy celebrating another of his goals

In a league that has abundance of quality world-class strikers in the likes of Sergio Agüero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane, and Roberto Firmino, Vardy has managed to retain his place at the top of the goalscoring charts up until now is in itself, a huge achievement. Although Aubameyang now sits joint-top with him, the Arsenal man plays with a much better attack alongside him and he has also played a game more than the Englishman. Both Aubameyang and Vardy have now scored 17 goals in the league this term.

#2 He is the linchpin of Leicester's attack

Leicester City depend heavily on their striker

In the last few matches when Vardy has struggled to hit top form, Leicester's attack has looked rather toothless and the Foxes have consistently failed to find the back of the net on regular basis. In fact Leicester's loss of form sharply coincides with Vardy's latest goal drought. The Foxes' have now failed to score in last three matches including a shock 1-0 loss to Norwich last matchday. No matter how good Leicester has been this season, Vardy is the man that makes them tick.

#3 He is due some recognition for what he has done

Jamie Vardy is due for his sustained brilliance for Leicester

Despite being one of the best strikers in the Premier League, Vardy hasn't particularly found himself in the same bracket as other top strikers. The fact that he is doing it consistently every season, needs to be recognised.

Advertisement

Vardy has been one of the main reasons for Leicester's being in the Champions League places this term. Despite holding the record for most consecutive Premier League matches (11) scored, Vardy's abilities are still underestimated by the fans and media alike. But the fellow players recognise class of the striker and it is time that Vardy wins the player of the year gong and be rewarded with the credit he so richly deserves.