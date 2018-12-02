3 Reasons why José Mourinho could want to get himself fired

Southampton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The Manchester United manager is undoubtedly one of the most successful tacticians today in world football. He has won about 20 trophies at club level on top of numerous individual awards.

Mourinho boasts of league titles in major European football nations such as England, Spain, Italy and Portugal. He is also a Champions League winner on two occasions in what has majorly been a glittering career.

However, his current horrendous spell at United has greatly threatened that reputation. Mourinho always fancied being the manager of the Red Devils. He enjoyed success in his first season but it has been a downward spiral since. A decent second-placed finish last season could not mask the fact that United was so far behind neighbors Manchester City.

This season, there have been several problems that have meticulously dissected United and resulted in poor performances. Mourinho has formed part of the problems and he may have side reasons to deliberately want the sack.

#3 Frustration

Mourinho has shown signs of frustration this season.

Mourinho is the type of manager that likes control. At Chelsea, he was offered that control and was easily given the money he needed to buy players by Roman Abramovic. This season, he found out his real position in the United hierarchy.

He even went to the media and said that he feels that he is more of a head coach than an actual manager. This is because, he was put in his place by the United board and Ed Woodward during the transfer window. They blatantly refused to spend money in order to get desired players including a centre back.

Consequently, he predicted a very tough season for the Red Devils. No one expected things to be this tough though. He has been frustrated at the turn of events given that he did make this stern warning at the start. His team has been weak defensively which an element of the game that is deep into his core.

