3 Reasons why Jose Mourinho should become a full time Football Pundit

Jose Mourinho is yet to take up a managerial post since leaving United

Jose Mourinho was terminated from the job at Manchester United in December, but is yet to take up a new managerial role. Speculations were ripe about him taking charge of a faltering Real Madrid side in Spain, but the La Liga Giants opted to recall Zidane instead.

Mourinho's third season at Manchester United was anything but memorable. United had slipped down the Premier League table to six, had lost to their fiercest rivals and were out of the League Cup early. The Red Devils were also unimpressive on the field and had failed to show any signs of improvement under the Portuguese, who was eventually removed form the post.

Since then, Mourinho has taken up a job as a Football Pundit and has been quite decent at it, prompting many to wonder whether he should take up that job permanently. Today, we look at three reasons why Jose Mourinho should consider being a full time Football Pundit.

#3 He has the technical knowledge required

The Portuguese has been associated with football for the major part of his life. After failing to find a breakthrough as a professional footballer, Mourinho focused on coaching and even got a degree in Sports Science. His wide-spanning career as a football coach and the immense success he achieved highlights that the Portuguese is aware of all the facets of the beautiful game. As such, he is perfectly poised to achieve success as a Football Pundit.

Mourinho has been known to be an excellent reader of the game and has been able to outfox many opponents on the field during his coaching career. He could use all that experience to analyze the game and provide fantastic insights from the Studio. His awareness of the playing styles of different teams will be useful during the build-up of the matches. His assessment of the game during the post-match analysis would provide a manager’s view on the proceedings.

The Portuguese has immersed himself in the beautiful game his entire life and as such, this new change, of course, could be a big challenge. And Mourinho could find that both enticing and exciting.

