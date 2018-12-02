3 Reasons why Juventus could go unbeaten in the Serie A this season

Juventus will look to create history again

After a difficult 3-0 victory away to Fiorentina, Juventus broke yet another record in the league this season - the most points accumulated after 14 games in Serie A history (40). Out of the last 14 games, they have won 13 and drawn 1. They now sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Juventus's dominance doesn't quite tell the entire story, however. The start of the season saw them churn out some really difficult wins against smaller opponents. They only found their groove at the start of October, and since then they have had some very dominant and effective displays against teams like Napoli and AC Milan.

In Europe too, they have been excellent, apart from a 1-2 loss at home against Manchester United in a game they should have won by at least 3 clear goals. They did not take their chances and were made to pay for their mistakes by Jose Mourinho's team.

Having won the League for the past 7 seasons, it is a well-known fact that Juventus's primary goal is the Champions League, but their record-breaking start to the league campaign suggests they might be on their way to an "invincible" season. They did it in 2011/12, becoming the only Italian team to do it in a 38-game season. Here are three reasons why the can and probably will do it:

#3 A rock-solid defense

Captain Chiellini will look to inspire his team to another historic league campaign

To be fair, a rock-solid defense is expected from any top Italian team, but Juventus have managed to maintain that for years with careful planning and investments. They have a brilliant mix of youth and experience in defense with the likes of Chiellini, Bonucci, and Barzagli acting as role-models for youngsters.

Joao Cancelo has been a revelation since arriving from Valencia in the summer. The 24-year-old Portuguese is already considered one of the most threatening full-backs in Europe. Alex Sandro has also been phenomenal at times on the other flank.

Going forward, Juventus's defense has the ability to attack set pieces really well, while players like Bonucci are brilliant at playing the ball out from the back.

The likes of Benatia, De Sciglio, and Rugani provide great depth to a back line that has only conceded 8 league goals this season. Only Manchester City, Liverpool, and PSG can boast of a better record this season.

This gritty defense is known for protecting narrow leads well and that is something the entire squad will have to count on if they are to go unbeaten all season

