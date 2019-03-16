3 reasons why Juventus could reach the final of the Champions League this season

Juventus are aiming for the Champions League title once again

The UEFA Champions League remains the priority for Juventus. After they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the tournament last season, the Bianconeri signed Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer, and they've relaunched their European mission this term.

A 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter caused some upset recently, but Ronaldo was there to bail them out with his fantastic hat-trick in the return leg, which sealed their qualification into the next round.

Having made it into the quarterfinals of the tournament once again, the Italian giants are considered as the favourites to lay their hands on the prestigious trophy. While it will not be an easy task considering the level of competition present in the Champions League right now, the Bianconeri have a huge chance of making it into the final of the tournament this season, and below are 3 reasons why:

#3 Fighting spirit

The Bianconeri know how to go all out to fight on the pitch

There are many aspects of Juventus' game that deserve a lot of praise, but the one which could actually help them on their way to reaching the final of the Champions League this season is their incredible fighting spirit.

The Italian giants are well known across Europe when it comes to giving everything on the pitch. They put on a great fight to defeat Real Madrid 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, and their fighting spirit was on display once again on Tuesday as they overcame a 2-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in Turin.

While it is never easy in Europe's elite tournament, if the Bianconeri continue to fight with such intensity, nothing will stop them from reaching the Champions League final once again this term.

