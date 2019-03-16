×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Juventus could reach the final of the Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
706   //    16 Mar 2019, 10:53 IST

Juventus are aiming for the Champions League title once again
Juventus are aiming for the Champions League title once again

The UEFA Champions League remains the priority for Juventus. After they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the tournament last season, the Bianconeri signed Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer, and they've relaunched their European mission this term. 

A 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter caused some upset recently, but Ronaldo was there to bail them out with his fantastic hat-trick in the return leg, which sealed their qualification into the next round.

Having made it into the quarterfinals of the tournament once again, the Italian giants are considered as the favourites to lay their hands on the prestigious trophy. While it will not be an easy task considering the level of competition present in the Champions League right now, the Bianconeri have a huge chance of making it into the final of the tournament this season, and below are 3 reasons why: 

#3 Fighting spirit

The Bianconeri know how to go all out to fight on the pitch
The Bianconeri know how to go all out to fight on the pitch

There are many aspects of Juventus' game that deserve a lot of praise, but the one which could actually help them on their way to reaching the final of the Champions League this season is their incredible fighting spirit.

The Italian giants are well known across Europe when it comes to giving everything on the pitch. They put on a great fight to defeat Real Madrid 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, and their fighting spirit was on display once again on Tuesday as they overcame a 2-goal deficit against Atletico Madrid in Turin.

While it is never easy in Europe's elite tournament, if the Bianconeri continue to fight with such intensity, nothing will stop them from reaching the Champions League final once again this term.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Massimiliano Allegri Juventus Stadium
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
3 Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed "King" of the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Juventus will win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi will beat Cristiano Ronaldo to Champions League Golden Boot this season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo can singlehandedly destroy Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019: 3 Reasons why it is almost impossible for Juventus to pull off a comeback against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 talking points from Group H's final day matches (Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys)
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 3 players that could decide the tie in Juventus' favour 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Juventus won against Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo's destruction of Atletico Madrid shows Juventus are strong contenders for the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us