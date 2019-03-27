×
3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
146   //    27 Mar 2019, 23:35 IST

Should Kylian Mbappe head to the Bernabeu this summer?
Should Kylian Mbappe head to the Bernabeu this summer?

The reports right now might suggest that Paris St. Germain don’t want to sell him, but rumours continue to fly around that French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe is on his way to Real Madrid in the summer. If the rumours are true, it’d be a huge move for both parties and would surely see Madrid break the world record transfer fee again.

But should Mbappe move to Los Blancos, or would it be better for his young career to stay in Paris for the time being? Considering the French forward is still just 20 years old, a move of that magnitude would represent somewhat of a risk for Mbappe, but in my opinion, he should go for it.

Here are 3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should move to Real Madrid.

#1 He’s outgrown Ligue 1

Mbappe could face stronger competition in La Liga with Real Madrid
Mbappe could face stronger competition in La Liga with Real Madrid

Paris St. Germain might be one of Europe’s richest and most powerful clubs, but France’s top division – Ligue 1 – simply isn’t up to snuff when compared to Europe’s biggest and best leagues – England’s Premier League, La Liga of Spain and the German Bundesliga.

Case in point – outside of Monaco’s brilliant young team in 2016/17, PSG have simply dominated Ligue 1 since their Qatari takeover, winning the league title in 5 of the last 6 seasons.

With Mbappe, as well as other outstanding players like Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva and Gianluigi Buffon, PSG are streaks ahead of their competition in France, and it shows in Mbappe’s stats this season.

The French forward has scored 26 goals and made 6 assists in just 23 games thus far, and has an outstanding average rating of 8.06 on WhoScored.com. Essentially, Mbappe is at the head of a team of flat-track bullies – but he could be so much more than that.

A move to Real Madrid would allow him to test his skills in arguably the best league in the world. Spain’s top teams have dominated European competition for the best part of a decade now, and while a switch to the Bernabeu would obviously land him at another established club, the competition in La Liga – the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla – would be much tougher for him, and would probably help him to further develop his game, too.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Kylian Mbappe Zinedine Zidane
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
