3 reasons why Leicester City can sustain their title challenge | Premier League 2019-20

Jamir Vardy is currently Premier League's leading goalscorer.

Leicester City have seen an upturn in their fortunes under manager Brendan Rodgers in the Premier League this season. Following their 1-4 away win over Aston Villa, they have now won a club record eight games on the trot which leaves them second in the table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool and six ahead of reigning champions Manchester City in third place.

They boast the best defensive record in the English top-flight this season and the best goal difference as well. Also their talisman from the 2015-16 title-winning season, the evergreen Jamie Vardy is in red-hot form, finding the back of the net on 16 occasions in as many starts in the league matches.

If not for Jurgen Klopp's rampant Liverpool, they would've been the clear favourites for the title at this point of time and with the Reds looking unstoppable at the moment, it is only logical that many are discounting the chances of a title charge from the Foxes.

Though they may be flying high under the command of the Northern Irish manager, how much longer can the East Midlanders continue their free-scoring run in the league? Will Rodger's men prove themselves to be as sly as a fox and pounce on the off chance of Liverpool letting a sizeable lead slip away?

Well, following a superb first half of the campaign, here are the three reasons why we think Leicester's title charge will not run out of steam anytime soon.

#1 A well-established starting XI under an astute manager who has been part of a title race before

Aston Villa v Leicester City - Premier League

Brendan Rodgers is a manager with proven credentials and came close to Premier League title triumph himself with Liverpool but fell agonisingly short in the 2013-14 season.

When he was sacked by the Reds in October 2015, he headed to Scotland and achieved tremendous success with Celtic and also broke the 100-year-old British unbeaten domestic record with a 69-game unbeaten run.

Though he reached the pinnacle of his career in Scotland, he had some unfinished business in the Premier League. And when he got the offer to manage one of the former champions of the league, it was too good to pass up.

He has turned the tide around at the King Power Stadium, implementing a style of play that is not only effective but also highly attractive to watch. In the past 10 months, he has built a squad with a balance of young and experienced players who press and end up winning the ball high up the pitch.

His squad is incredibly well-balanced and there are players in every part of the pitch who are on top of their game. The young midfield trio of James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans have been excellent in the middle of the pitch for the Foxes and deserve praise for their contributions so far.

He has brought a more direct approach to their gameplay which relies on the slickness, the quickness and movement of the players. Offering him a new contract was a very smart move from the club management that is bound to yield rich dividends for the club in the foreseeable future.

He is an experienced manager and can guide the club through many ups and downs that might pop up as the seasons progresses to keep their challenge alive.

James Maddison.

