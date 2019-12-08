Jamie Vardy becomes first player to score in eight straight PL games since ... Jamie Vardy!

Jamie Vardy celebrates his goal against Aston Villa

Jamie Vardy's stunning streak continued on Sunday as he became the first player to score in eight consecutive Premier League games since he previously achieved the feat himself in 2015.

Vardy claimed goals in a record-breaking 11 consecutive matches during Leicester City's remarkable title-winning campaign and is now threatening to improve on that landmark.

He was on target after 20 minutes at Aston Villa in Leicester's latest game, boosting the Foxes' chances of recording an eighth successive Premier League win and closing back to within eight points of leaders Liverpool.

Vardy has been the English top flight's most prolific forward since Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge of Leicester on March 3, scoring 24 league goals in that time, seven more than any other player.

8 - Jamie Vardy has now scored in eight consecutive Premier League games, becoming the first player to achieve that feat since Vardy himself scored in 11 in a row in November 2015. Electric. pic.twitter.com/AiXBwG1BkV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2019