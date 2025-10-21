"A big spell coming up for him" - Gary Lineker believes one Arsenal star needs to step up his game for club to 'realise their ambitions' this year

England legend Gary Lineker believes Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres needs to step up and deliver in the upcoming matches. He said that the striker has been going through a bad spell, but it has not affected the club's form.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker said that Gyokeres needs to realize that the Gunners need him to start scoring goals to win silverware this season. He is confident that the striker can deliver in the upcoming matches and said (via Metro):

"Viktor Gyokeres is going through a bit of a bad spell. It’s seven games in all competitions without a goal now. I think for Arsenal to really realise their ambitions, he’s going to have to start scoring a lot of goals. I think it’s a big spell coming up for him over the next few games."

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was also on the podcast, claiming that the Gunners overpaid for Gyokeres, like Manchester United did for Benjamin Sesko. He wants the Swedish striker to improve his numbers to show his worth and said:

"I think Arsenal paid too much for him. I would say the same with Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United. He’s definitely going to have to score more goals. But I do think he brings something to the Arsenal team. One of his positives is that he runs in behind, which then will help create space for others to exploit."

"But there’s no doubt he’s going to have to improve his numbers with the goals because we said it last season, what Arsenal have needed, cried out for, is a goal scorer. He’s only got three up to now, but they are looking really impressive as a team and I think he has added something different to the team. Instead of coming short like Kai Havertz might or Mikel Merino might have, he offers something going the other way which then opens up a little bit of space."

Gyokeres has not scored for club or country since getting a goal against Nottingham Forest in September.

Arsenal paid £64 million to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP

Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres for £64 million from Sporting CP this summer. The Gunners faced competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United, but managed to seal the deal.

Gyokeres scored twice in the win over Leeds United in August, including one penalty, and then added another goal against Nottingham Forest in September. He has started eight matches for club and country since, but has failed to find the back of the net.

Mikel Arteta revealed earlier this month that he had warned Gyokeres about the goal drought he could have at the club, even before he joined the club.

