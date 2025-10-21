"Good to see them", "Arsenal’s best possible line up at the moment" - Fans react as Gunners duo included in XI for Atletico Madrid clash

By Sripad
Modified Oct 21, 2025 18:20 GMT
Arsenal fans delighted with starting XI
Arsenal fans delighted with starting XI

Arsenal fans on social media are delighted with Mikel Arteta after the starting XI for the Atletico Madrid clash in the UEFA Champions League. Many believe it is the best team they could have chosen for the match.

Ad

David Raya keeps his place in goal and will be hoping to have a third game in a row without a shot on target from the opponents. Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, and Gabriel keep their place in the backline, while Myles Lewis-Skelly comes in for Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are in the midfield, with Eberechi Eze given the attacking role by Mikel Arteta. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are on the wings today, with Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack once again.

Many posted in praise of the manager:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Mikel Arteta spoke about Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, heaping praise on the Argentine and hailing him as one of the best managers in the world. He said in his press conference (via club website):

"At the highest level, I think what he's done since he got to Atletico has been outstanding, not only what he has achieved but the way he's done it. I think the identity that he has created for the club, for the team, the spirit, I think they are very simple and clear to identify, and that's because the manager is very much them. That's extremely difficult to achieve for a short period of time and to do it for 14 years, I think he's been there now, he's done something incredible so it'll be a pleasure to meet him."
Ad

Mikel Arteta is facing Atletico Madrid for the first time since becoming the Arsenal manager. He has faced them once in his playing career, winning 1-0 with Real Sociedad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta learning from Diego Simeone

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked if he takes inspiration from Diego Simeone in his managerial career. The Spaniard admitted that he looks up to managers in all steps of his career and said (via club website):

Ad
"There is someone that I look up to and learn from in many situations. What is for me outstanding is his passion, I think for how long he's been in the game and in the same club, with the same players, and how you still have that handle and that capacity to transmit such an energy and willingness to win."
Ad
"It's a very tough environment that we live in, and to keep convincing players, you have to be extraordinary as well. I don't know him personally but everything that I have heard about him is that he's so good at doing that. That's one of the reasons why you are able to sustain at that level."

Arsenal have won their opening two matches of the UEFA Champions League this season, while Atletico Madrid have one win and one loss.

About the author
Sripad

Sripad

Twitter icon

Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.

Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.

Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.

If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sripad
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications