"Good to see them", "Arsenal’s best possible line up at the moment" - Fans react as Gunners duo included in XI for Atletico Madrid clash

Arsenal fans on social media are delighted with Mikel Arteta after the starting XI for the Atletico Madrid clash in the UEFA Champions League. Many believe it is the best team they could have chosen for the match.David Raya keeps his place in goal and will be hoping to have a third game in a row without a shot on target from the opponents. Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, and Gabriel keep their place in the backline, while Myles Lewis-Skelly comes in for Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are in the midfield, with Eberechi Eze given the attacking role by Mikel Arteta. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are on the wings today, with Viktor Gyokeres leading the attack once again.Many posted in praise of the manager:RECHE the LÉGION ® @PiusReche02LINK@Arsenal Good to see Martinelli and Myles Skelly ❤️🔥Kazoora Allan Crespo @AllanCrespo27LINK@afcstuff Happy to see Skelly back and Martinelli returningFogginGooner @thefoggingoatLINKThis is probably Arsenal’s best possible line up at the moment. Lewis-Skelly finally starts the match and Martinelli starts too.Azraf_afc14 @Afc14AzrafLINK@Arsenal Stoing team. It's good to see MLS and Martinelli start. This will be very tough, but we're on imperious firm. Come on, ArsenalMikel Arteta spoke about Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, heaping praise on the Argentine and hailing him as one of the best managers in the world. He said in his press conference (via club website):&quot;At the highest level, I think what he's done since he got to Atletico has been outstanding, not only what he has achieved but the way he's done it. I think the identity that he has created for the club, for the team, the spirit, I think they are very simple and clear to identify, and that's because the manager is very much them. That's extremely difficult to achieve for a short period of time and to do it for 14 years, I think he's been there now, he's done something incredible so it'll be a pleasure to meet him.&quot;Mikel Arteta is facing Atletico Madrid for the first time since becoming the Arsenal manager. He has faced them once in his playing career, winning 1-0 with Real Sociedad.Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta learning from Diego SimeoneArsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked if he takes inspiration from Diego Simeone in his managerial career. The Spaniard admitted that he looks up to managers in all steps of his career and said (via club website):&quot;There is someone that I look up to and learn from in many situations. What is for me outstanding is his passion, I think for how long he's been in the game and in the same club, with the same players, and how you still have that handle and that capacity to transmit such an energy and willingness to win.&quot;&quot;It's a very tough environment that we live in, and to keep convincing players, you have to be extraordinary as well. I don't know him personally but everything that I have heard about him is that he's so good at doing that. That's one of the reasons why you are able to sustain at that level.&quot;Arsenal have won their opening two matches of the UEFA Champions League this season, while Atletico Madrid have one win and one loss.