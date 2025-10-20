Union St. Gilloise vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Union St. Gilloise take on Inter Milan on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Both sides have had good starts to the season across competitions.

David Hubert's USG are coming off a 3-1 home win over Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League at the weekend to remain atop their domestic standings after 11 games, three points ahead of Club Brugge.

However, USG faced defeat in their previous European outing, a 4-0 hiding at home to Newcastle United at the start of the month following an impressive 3-1 opening-day win at PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, Cristian Chivu's Inter are fresh off a 1-0 win at AS Roma in Serie A at the weekend, thanks to Ange-Yoan Bonny's sixth-minute strike at the Stadio Olimpico.

Following a fourth straight win, the Nerazzurri are second in the standings, a point behind domestic rivals AC Milan (16) after seven outings. They now turn their attention to Europe, where they have won their opening two games, including a 2-0 home win over Slavia Praha on matchday two. Inter are second in the league phase points table, while USG are 20th.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the USG-Inter Champions League clash at Lotto Park:

Union St. Gilloise vs Inter Milan head-to-head stats and key numbers

The two teams haven't met in the Champions League before.

USG are winless in four competitive meetings with Italian clubs, losing three. Meanwhile, Inter are unbeaten in eight matchups with Belgian sides, winning six.

The Old Lady have won six of their eight competitive home games this season, losing two.

Inter have won three of their four road outings across competitions this campaign, losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): USG: W-L-L-W-W; Inter: W-W-W-W-W

Union St. Gilloise vs Inter Milan prediction

Both sides have made good starts to the season, but Inter have made the brighter start in the Champions League, scoring five times without reply in two outings.

The Nerazzurri have a near-perfect record against Belgian teams in Europe, while USG are winless against Italian sides. While the Old Lady would be smarting from their heavy defeat against Newcastle, things don't get any easier, as Chivu's side come to town.

With Inter riding a six-game winnng streak, expect their golden run to continue at Lotto Park.

Prediction: Union St. Gilloise 0-2 Inter Milan

Union St. Gilloise vs Inter Milan betting tips

Tip-1: Inter to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: No (Inter haven't conceded in three of their last four games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Eight of Inter's nine games this season have had at least two goals.)

