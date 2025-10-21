Sergio Aguero makes feelings clear about Julian Alvarez ‘transfer’ amid links with Barcelona

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has refused to comment on the possibility of Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez joining Barcelona. He heaped praise on the former Manchester City forward and wants Rojiblancos to enjoy his performances on the pitch.

Ad

Reports have suggested that the Catalan side are keeping tabs on Alvarez as the long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish star is in the final year of his contract and has not been offered a new deal.

Aguero is not interested in the speculation linking Alvarez to Barcelona and said (via GOAL):

“Atletico Madrid should enjoy having him on their side, and so should the fans. I wouldn't speculate on future signings; I think this is the time to enjoy his achievements with Atletico. What Julian has achieved is astonishing. A player with the ability to move all over the pitch, he demonstrates an enormous level of sacrifice and talent.”

Ad

Trending

Alvarez was asked about his future at Atletico Madrid earlier this year, and said also played down the talks and said (via beIN Sports):

“I’m very relaxed. People always talk; last year there were plenty of rumors too. But honestly, this is just the beginning. My focus is on improving every day, winning with my teammates here. That’s all I have in mind.”

Ad

Barcelona were linked with Alvarez during his days at Manchester City, but did not match the asking price when the striker was leaving the Premier League club in 2024.

Julian Alvarez is a Barcelona fan, claimed his former coach

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez's first coach, Hugo Rafael Varas, spoke to Super Deportivo Radio in September this year and claimed that the Argentine striker was not comfortable at Wanda Metropolitano. He added that the striker could move soon, but wants him to join Real Madrid over Barcelona.

Ad

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

”I don’t see him comfortable at Atlético. I think he’s played too many games on the sidelines, he’s never played in the position he should be playing. I know he’s told his family that he’s thinking about the team, he thinks he plans to play and do well, and his goal is to continue being the national team’s No. 9."

Ad

“I think that at some point there will be a change of coach or the same. Recently a person told me to go to Barcelona and the truth is that he is not at Barcelona because he did not put the money he had to put in. He would leave, because he was always a Barca fan. I would like him to play for Real Madrid.”

Julian Alvarez signed a six-year deal when he joined Atletico Madrid in 2024, and has five years remaining on his contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More