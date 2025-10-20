Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Preview
Atletico Madrid are currently in 10th place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. Los Colchoneros edged Osasuna to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side defeated Fulham by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the four matches played between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League.
- Atletico Madrid have never secured a victory away from home against an opponent from England in the UEFA Champions League and have lost three of their five such games so far.
- Arsenal have won each of their last six matches against teams from Spain in major European competitions and have defeated four different teams during this period.
- Atletico Madrid have won only one of their last nine matches against teams from England in major European competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming against Manchester United.
- Arsenal are one of only two teams that have not conceded a goal in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
Arsenal have thrived under Mikel Arteta over the past year and have made a strong start to their UEFA Champions League season. Leandro Trossard scored the winning goal in his previous game and will look to make an impact yet again this week.
Atletico Madrid can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Tuesday. Arsenal have the home advantage this week and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes