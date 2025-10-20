Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with Luis Enrique's PSG side in an important encounter at the Bay Arena on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Preview
PSG are currently in third place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Strasbourg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in 25th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The hosts edged FSV Mainz to a narrow 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- PSG have an excellent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams in all competitions. Bayer Leverkusen have never secured a victory against PSG in an official European game.
- After a run of six victories on the trot in all competitions, PSG are winless in three of their last five matches and have suffered defeat in one of these games.
- PSG have played out draws in each of their last two matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of four goals in these two games.
- Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 defeat at the hands of TSG Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga encounter in September last year.
Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Prediction
PSG have thrived under Luis Enrique over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. The likes of Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.
Bayer Leverkusen can be lethal on their day but are yet to hit their stride this season. PSG are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 PSG
Bayer Leverkusen vs PSG Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSG to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes