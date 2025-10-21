"You value that, but it means nothing" - PSG boss Luis Enrique makes claim about Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or win ahead of Leverkusen clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Luis Enrique wants Ousmane Dembele to forget about his Ballon d'Or triumph ahead of his return against Bayer Leverkusen. The French champions will face Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League at the BayArena on Tuesday, October 21.

Ousmane Dembele, who suffered a hamstring injury during France's 2-0 win against Ukraine in the World Cup Qualifiers last month, has been included in PSG's travelling squad for the Leverkusen clash. The Frenchman missed more than six weeks of action due to the injury and is expected to play his first UCL game of the season against the German side.

Meanwhile, ahead of the game, Luis Enrique urged Dembele to forget about his memorable Ballon d'Or win and focus on winning more titles in the 2025/26 campaign. He told Canal Plus (via GOAL):

"You (the media) see things in a different way. He isn't the Ballon d'Or: he is Ousmane Dembele. The person he is and the energy that he brings are more important to the team."

"The Ballon d'Or is over; you value that, but it means nothing. For us, the important thing is to get back Marquinhos, Desire Doue, and Ousmane! I am happier with his energy, with how he is a person, than the Ballon d'Or: the Ballon d'Or is over," he added.

Dembele won the individual accolade for his stellar performance for the 2024/25 season, as Lamine Yamal and Vitinha finished second and third, respectively.

In 53 appearances across all competitions last term, the Frenchman scored 35 goals and bagged 16 assists. Meanwhile, PSG won the quadruple, bagging Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League, Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions.

Journalist claims PSG can offload Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele if they sign LaLiga star

French journalist Pierre Menes thinks PSG will sell 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele if they sign Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez. The French forward is reportedly looking to sign a new and improved contract with PSG by capitalizing on his performance from last season.

However, if the club decide to stay firm on their stance by not offering the former Barcelona forward an improved deal, he could leave Les Parisiens like Gianluigi Donnarumma. Talking about the speculations, Pierre Menes wrote (via Tribuna):

"He's like all players - he's trying to make the most of his performance. He had an exceptional season, rightly rewarded with a Ballon d'Or. Now he wants to enjoy the financial benefits of it.

"We'll see if PSG are as firm with him as they were wth Donnarumma. If Paris can bring in Julian Alvarez, perhaps they'll sell Dembele."

Julian Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid in August 2024 from Manchester City for a reported fee of €75 million. Since then, he has played 67 games for Diego Simeone's side, scoring 36 goals and providing 11 assists.

