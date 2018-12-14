3 reasons why Lionel Messi will beat Cristiano Ronaldo to Champions League Golden Boot this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 612 // 14 Dec 2018, 12:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona maestro - Lionel Messi

The UEFA Champions League is the biggest stage in European football and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo being the biggest superstars on the continent have dominated the tournament for a long time, breaking records upon records and establishing themselves as two of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the competition.

While Lionel Messi enjoyed a period of early dominance in the Champions League by quickly claiming the Golden Shoe on four different occasions, the Barcelona playmaker has watched Cristiano Ronaldo subdue his efforts in recent years, with the Portuguese finishing on top of the goalscoring chart for 6 straight seasons and he has also been tipped by many to go home with the prestigious prize this term.

However, having closely observed the situations surrounding both players and their performances in the tournament so far this season, it looks like Lionel Messi will get the upper hand over his Portuguese rival in the race for the Champions League Golden Shoe this term and below are 3 reasons why:

#3 Messi is a man on a mission in the Champion League this term

The attacker has been outstanding in the Champions League so far this season

Having watched Barcelona struggle to impress in Europe in each of the past 3 seasons as well as conceding the Golden Shoe to Cristiano Ronaldo in all of those years, Lionel Messi has come back into the UEFA Champions League this season with a great determination.

The Argentine promised the Blaugrana faithful recently that he would do everything to ensure that he helps Barcelona to conquer Europe during the term and he has appeared as a man on a mission with his electrifying performances in the European tournament so far during the campaign.

Messi has recorded an incredible 6 goals and 1 assist to his name in 4 Champions League appearances for Barcelona this term and he has also helped the Blaugrana to qualify into the knockout phase of the competition while emerging as the leaders of Group B.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement