3 reasons why Liverpool aren't ready to win the Premier League yet

Aditya Agarwal // 17 Sep 2018, 21:31 IST

Jurgen Klopp is desperately seeking some silverware.

The 2018/19 has kicked in well and some astonishing football has been on display in England. Premier League is as competitive as it gets and the top clubs are set to battle it for the mega-title.

Five games into the season, Liverpool and Chelsea are the only teams with 100% record. An early insight into the league suggests that Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool could be in for a cut-throat title race.

Experts and fans alike have slashed the odds for this being the year for Liverpool. The Reds are playing some sensational football and have been in top form. Their recent victory against Spurs was a quality display altogether.

However, it seems that the title is perhaps too much to ask from Klopp's men as of now. That said, here are the reasons why the Merseyside club isn't ready to be the Champions of England yet.

# 3. The experience factor

Can Jordan Henderson lead his men to glory?

Premier League is one of the toughest leagues in the world. A potential title contender needs to have enough squad depth, experience and nerve to keep going in the post-Christmas period.

It is very easy for the players to loose their heads after a string of good results. The role of the manager becomes important here. He needs to rally his troops and make them realize that the job is not even half-done.

Pep Guardiola did this wonderfully last season. Sir Alex Ferguson was a master when it came to diverging the attention from the title race. But is Jurgen Klopp capable of the same? The German is a brilliant tactician but hasn't won much lately. His last league title was back in 2011/12 in Germany.

He has a remarkable group of young players who are desperate to make their mark on the big stage. These are the players who have the desire but limited experience below their belt.

Of all his men, only James Milner holds the experience of winning a title. Such an inexperienced group of players needs a leader and a constant presence in the dressing room. Someone who is able to recognize the threat of being carried away in the lads and parry it away.

On top of everything, they'll be against the likes of City and Chelsea who've won four of the last five Premier League titles.

