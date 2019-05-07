3 reasons why Liverpool can still eliminate Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League

The second leg of the crunch Champions League semifinal clash between Barcelona and Liverpool takes place later tonight at Anfield.

The Catalans head into the fixture as firm favorites to progress to the final having posted a convincing 3-0 first leg victory, with goals by Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi putting them in firm control.

Barcelona are chasing an unprecedented third treble and having already wrapped up La Liga and progressed to the Copa del Rey final, would be looking at adding the long sought after Champions League trophy to claim their place of pride in history.

However, despite having the cards stacked against them, it is pertinent to note that Liverpool are more than capable of harming Barcelona and as such the Spanish giants would do well to be wary of their English counterparts.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three reasons why Liverpool are capable of eliminating Barcelona from the Champions League.

#3 The magic of Anfield

Liverpool are traditionally one of the biggest clubs in England, and despite the fact that younger fans are more used to mocking the Merseysiders for their lack of silverware, the bottomline is that The Reds were once unarguably the most dominant club in the world.

However, for all of their near misses and heartbreaks in recent seasons, one thing that cannot be taken away from fans of the club is the passion and dedication with which they follow their football team.

Fewer things in football give as much thrill as hearing Liverpool fans belt out a rendition of you'll never walk alone at the start of a home match or when they want to rally their team to victory and numerous fans and players alike have described the atmosphere at Anfield as surreal.

The five-time European champions have pulled off more than their own fair share of unbelievable comebacks in the past with the most memorable of all being when they came back from a 3-0 first half deficit to equalize and triumph in the 2005 Champions League final against a much stronger AC Milan team.

In similar circumstances to May 2005, Liverpool finds themselves 3-0 down to a superior team and just like that cold night in Istanbul, they need their fans to rally behind them to complete this remontada.

Fans play an important role in the outcome of matches and the importance of home support can never be undermined and with Liverpool having their backs to the wall, they need to dig deep within themselves to pull off this improbable comeback but if there is one place that this can happen, it would be at Anfield.

