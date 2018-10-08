3 reasons why Liverpool drew vs Manchester City

Siddhant Lazar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 566 // 08 Oct 2018, 01:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

It was always going to be a rather interesting clash when Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola butted heads together once again in the Premier League. The reigning Champions of England against the one team that many predict will take away their crown, and if that wasn’t enough, two of world football’s top managers going head to head in a race that still sees three teams unbeaten.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Sergio Aguero vs Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker vs Ederson Morales, Raheem Sterling vs Anfield. In the end, the game ended a goalless draw, and both sides walked away with point apiece. In the end, it wasn’t the attacking masterpiece that it was last season, but instead more of a thoughtful and strategic battle between two brilliant foes who have come to know each other very well.

The game did have its fair share of moments that could have changed the game, alongside the ups and downs but Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool walked away with what they will consider being a lucky point. Especially after Riyad Mahrez sent a penalty high into the evening sky, while Alisson was a human blockade in front of his goal, making more than his share of crucial saves.

Here are three reasons why Liverpool and Manchester City ended in a draw:

#3 Solid midfield duo

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

No, it’s not James Milner this time and while the former City star did have to be replaced well before the halftime whistle, his industrious running was something Liverpool missed in the second half. But this isn’t the space for the never-ageing Mr Milner, but instead, this is for Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson.

Now the Englishman had the world in awe as he excelled as a deep-lying midfielder for England during the World Cup, but his defensive side is something that not too many people notice.

As for the Dutchman, well he has certainly evolved from his time at Newcastle United. An attacking midfielder, Wijnaldum has slowly become yet another deep-lying midfielder who has the ability to control play surprisingly well, and has somehow managed retain his place in the midfield trio despite the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho on the bench.

His performance in the first half was exceptional and at times, had even Manchester City shocked as he weaved in and out, finding space to keep the ball moving before the Citizens took over possession.

Defensively, both him and Henderson were everywhere breaking up play and making sure that the Manchester City’s puppet masters had very little time on the ball. Both Bernardo Silva and David Silva, especially the Spaniard struggled to make too much off an impact, with the midfield duo forever nipping at their heels.

1 / 3 NEXT