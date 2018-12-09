3 Reasons why Liverpool have started the Premier League season so well

The Reds have a real title-challenging squad now.

After sixteen games, only one team has remained unbeaten. After the greatest start to a league season in their 126-year history, Liverpool is leading the pack. An outstanding record of thirteen wins and three draws has earned them 42 points so far. Jurgen Klopp's team is looking more and more complete and has evolved massively from the time when the German took over in 2015. They are becoming a force again.

While Liverpool's Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread, the Reds have been remarkably consistent in the league and have hardly put a foot wrong. They have beaten every non-top six club they have faced so far this season, squashing a previous bad habit that cost them valuable points in title-challenging seasons. With such a record, one would assume that the Reds' lethal front three have carried on from last season's dizzying standards.

That isn't the case though. While the attack has been productive enough, the trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino has not hurt teams as they did with such potent fluidity last season. The free-flowing attack which took the Reds to the Champions League final last season has been compromised to an extent in favour of a more mature approach and a solid backbone. Here are three key reasons why Liverpool have done so well in the Premier League, despite the attack not firing as much as they did last season.

#3 Improved squad depth

When Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool in 2015, the squad was very thin and depleted. The Reds were way too dependent on Philippe Coutinho but slowly, Klopp built the squad up with many key additions in the last 2 to 3 years. But the problem still remained last season. Liverpool reached the Champions League final but as a result, had a pretty long injury list. They played the same starting eleven for the majority of the last few games in Europe. The further lack of depth was signified when Mohamed Salah was brought off injured in the first half of the final, being replaced by Adam Lallana.

Lallana is not a winger and was not ready to fill the huge void adopt that position in the biggest game of the season. However, this summer gave Klopp the chance to strengthen the Reds' squad and make it big enough to challenge at the highest level. The midfield is filled with options after the arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho. Xherdan Shaqiri has bolstered their wide options. The reemergence of loaned players Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi has come in handy, with a couple of really important late goals.

