3 reasons why Liverpool lost against Chelsea

Chelsea ended Liverpool's winning streak.

Chelsea ended Liverpool's winning streak by beating them 2-1 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Daniel Sturridge acrobatically scored his third goal of the season to give Liverpool the lead in the 58th minute of the game. However, Chelsea didn't panic after going down and kept on questioning the Reds' defense with constant attacks. Their pressure finally paid off and they equalised the score through Emerson in the 79th minute of the game.

Maurizio Sarri brought Eden Hazard in the second half and he proved to be the super sub for the blues as the Belgian international scored a brilliant solo goal to win the game for the North London side.

This was the Reds' first defeat of the season and here are the 3 reasons why Liverpool lost against Chelsea

#3 A new look backline

Liverpool backline played together for the first time in more than a year.

Liverpool improved their defence remarkably in the last few months and conceded just two goals in the league this season. However, a tiring list of fixtures forced Jurgen Klopp to make changes in the team and he rested all of his first choice defenders.

Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip were given with the responsibility to stop Chelsea's attacks along with Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne. All four of them started the game together after more than a year and hence they lacked proper communication.

They panicked in the crucial stages, which cost Liverpool the game. Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip looked a bit rusty with the lack of first-team action while Alberto Moreno played an awful game. Nathaniel Clyne needs some time to get back to his best after missing the whole of last season due to his injury.

