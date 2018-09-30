3 reasons why Liverpool managed a draw against Chelsea

Anirudh Balasubramaniam FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.22K // 30 Sep 2018, 02:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Sturridge came back to haunt Chelsea

Liverpool's undefeated streak looked set to come to an end at Stamford Bridge until Daniel Sturridge curled home a 25-yard equaliser to snatch a point for Jurgen Klopp's men in the 89th minute.

While they struggled to cope with some of Chelsea's intricate midfield play and the brilliance of Eden Hazard, the Reds created a few clear-cut chances of their own — 1.5 xG, according to Michael Caley's expected goals model — and deserved a result on the balance of play. So, without any further ado, here are 3 reasons for Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

#1 Alisson steps up

Alisson is very, very good

When the Anfield brain trust splashed out £66.8 million on Roma's number one, the consensus was that they were getting one of the five best shot-stoppers in the world. Keeping Ederson, a world-class custodian in his own right, out of the Brazil national team is no mean feat, and Alisson more than proved his worth at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old had very little to do in his first six games for Liverpool, but he was more than up to the challenge when Chelsea knocked at the door. Alisson thwarted Willian from almost point-blank range in the first half before denying Eden Hazard, the hottest player in world football, a second on the hour mark.

If either Simon Mignolet or Loris Karius were in between the sticks for Liverpool, the Merseysiders may have been buried at Stamford Bridge.

1 / 3 NEXT