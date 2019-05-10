3 Reasons Why Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should win the Ballon d'Or this season

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 873 // 10 May 2019, 12:24 IST

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Virgil van Dijk being the key reason behind Liverpool's fantastic run in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League is an understatement. Ever since his £75 million move from Southampton to Merseyside in January 2018, the Dutch centre-back has been a colossus figure at the back for Jurgen Klopp's team. And it's not surprising to see the Reds fans clamouring for their prized asset to be awarded this season's Ballon d'Or award, and going by his form off-late, they have a very strong case.

Van Dijk has been phenomenal at international level too, captaining a resurgent Dutch national team to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals. The English PFA's (Professional Footballers' Association) Player of the Year award showed how much respect he has garnered from his peers for his performances this season. Klopp holds him in the highest of regards, recently commenting on the player's impact on his team,

"What can I say? I could write a book about his skills, his strength, how much I like him."

Van Dijk was instrumental yet again in midweek, keeping out the famed attackers of Barcelona as Liverpool sensationally overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit to triumph 4-0 at Anfield to progress to the UEFA Champions League final. Van Dijk and company were imperious, keeping Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez at bay. In an all-English affair, the Merseysiders will face Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 1st June.

In this article, we explore three key reasons why Van Dijk should in all probability, win this season's Ballon d'Or award. Should it happen, he will be the first defender to win the award after a certain Fabio Cannavaro lifted the coveted title in 2006 after captaining Italy to World Cup glory.

