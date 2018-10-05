×
3 reasons why Liverpool will lose against Manchester City

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Preview
708   //    05 Oct 2018, 23:20 IST

Liverpool v Manchester City - Champions League Quarter Final
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - another tactical battle is ahead of them

This weekend Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield. This is going to be a match between two sides with no defeats in the Premier League this season. Both teams have 19 points from 7 matches, but Manchester City are the leaders due to a better goal difference.

Derby matches between Liverpool and Manchester City are a real joy to watch especially with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at the helm of these clubs. Last season, Manchester City and Liverpool played 4 matches - 2 of them were in the Premier League, and the other 2 were in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Liverpool won 3 of those 4 matches. It looks like Guardiola has a solution for every other team except Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's gegenpress causes big problems for Guardiola's Tiki-Taka.

However, Manchester City go into this match with full confidence because they are in much better form than Liverpool. I think it's time for Guardiola to break his negative record against Jurgen Klopp. Here are three reasons why Manchester City will beat Liverpool this weekend at Anfield.

#1 Liverpool is in a bad form, and they look tired

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C
Liverpool FC: They have zero losses in the Premier League, but they are not so dominant

Liverpool go into this match with 0 wins from the last three matches in all competitions. They lost against Chelsea (1-2) in the Carabao Cup at Anfield, and last weekend they had another clash in London, they were able to get a point only thanks to a late strike+ from Daniel Sturridge.

On Wednesday, they lost to a much better Napoli in the Champions League. This was the worst performance that could have happened before such a massive game on Sunday. It's obvious that they are in bad form.

They have had some very difficult matches, probably because Klopp wasn't making so many changes, now his squad looks very tired and exhausted. On the other hand, Manchester City has had 4 wins from the last four matches in all competitions, and it seems like they are finding their best form. They definitely have the psychological advantage for this match.

