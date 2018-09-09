3 reasons why Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League knockout phase

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool surprised everyone last season by reaching the finals of the Champions League. They might have even lifted the trophy for the sixth time if Loris Karius didn't have an awful game between the posts.

Jurgen Klopp's men broke the all-time record for goals in a single UEFA Champions League season with an extraordinary total of 47 goals last term out.

This season, however, they are drawn up against Paris St. Germain, Napoli, and Red Star Belgrade, which will mark a tough test for Klopp’s side.

Nevertheless, the Reds possess all the qualities to get through this difficult group. Right on this note, here are the three reasons why Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League knockout phase.

#3. Summer Signings

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool were the most active club in the Premier League in terms of transfer activity as they went on a spending spree to procure four big-money signings in order to bolster their ranks for the upcoming season.

Loris Karius made some fatal mistakes last season, especially in the finals due to which Liverpool lost the finals against Real Madrid. To fix this, Jurgen Klopp signed the former Roma man Allison Becker for a whopping amount of £65 million.

Along with the second most expensive goalkeeper of all time, Liverpool upgraded their midfield with the signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho. Klopp also brought in Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City to add depth on the bench.

Liverpool were fearsome up front last season, but they look strong throughout and are the team to beat this season.

