3 reasons why Liverpool will win the Premier League this season

Jurgen Klopp is guiding Liverpool to it's first ever league title in the Premier League era

With 18 league titles, Liverpool are among the most successful football clubs in England. However, the Reds were last crowned as the Champions of England back in 1990, and are yet to lift the league trophy in the Premier League era.

Eight different managers tried to end Liverpool's drought but no one ever managed to achieve it. They finished as the runners-up on three occasions, most recently in the 2013-14 season.

Nevertheless, things are looking great for them this season and they are the only unbeaten team in the EPL. Jurgen Klopp's men are currently at the top of the Premier League table and can finally end their drought this season.

Right on this note, here are the three reasons why Liverpool will win the Premier League this season.

#3 Unstoppable attacking line-up

Mohamed Salah is among the best players in the world

Liverpool have some of the best attackers in the world at their disposal and are capable of running-riot on any defense on their day.

The Reds' front three scored more than 90 goals between them last season, with Mohamed Salah creating a history by becoming the first player to score 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

The three of them started on a brilliant note this season as well, and Salah is currently the joint top-scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are also in a fine form, with six and four goals to their names respectively.

Given the fact that they are all 26-years-old and are in their prime, Klopp will be looking to do better and win his first trophy with the club. The acquisition of Naby Keita adds further creativity to the team. Also, Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge are there as back up options if any of the front three fails to fire.

