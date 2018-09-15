Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 reasons why Liverpool will win the Premier League this season

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Sep 2018, 10:22 IST

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
With an extremely consistent play style, The Reds can win the title

With over a month since the Premier League kicked off, The Reds are on a streak in terms of making it 4 wins in a row. A world-class attacking lineup, an intelligent midfield, and a subtle defense, Jurgen Klopp's ferocious side seems to have it all in place.

However, with the season being extremely long and exhausting, and the UEFA Champions League about to take off, will The Reds really be able to capitalise in terms of grabbing the EPL title for the very first time? Given that Klopp's cards are in his very hands, and that his team can successfully avoid the fear of injuries and bookings, the English side could grab the title.

Their fixture against Spurs this very day can determine their future in terms of table standings and goal differences. With Spurs facing their first defeat against Watford in their very last fixture, Pochettino won't really be looking forward to another defeat. But with Klopp's newly formed expertise, and his chieftains in the form of Salah, Mane, and Firmino, they do have the upper hand, as they can undoubtedly make it five wins in a row.

Here are three reasons why Liverpool could win the Premier League.

#1 The defense

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
The 'most expensive defender' is surely an asset for Liverpool

Be it the tall Dutch powerhouse in the form of Virgil Van Dijk, or be it the much younger Joe Gomez, Liverpool's defense has been a topic of discussion for most of the teams in the Premier League, as none have able to truly breach it and win a game against The Reds.

By playing an unusual method of building from the back, the two center backs have been able to deny waves after waves of the opposition offense, and eventually be the building blocks for the central play-making system.

In addition, the inclusion of the two young full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson has had an impact on their style of play. With Robertson being extremely quick and resilient in terms of building the plays for the Liverpool side, he is usually seen as a left back who can build the play for his team and can be relied upon.

With an assist to Sadio Mane in the clash against Leicester, Robertson proved that he is easily one of the best left-backs in the league.

Alexander-Arnold seems to be a calm and composed aggressor, the 19 year old has been a phenomenon for his squad, providing top quality crosses, and manhandling the opposition's left flank, Alexander-Arnold is a true world-class athlete.

Also Read: Top 5 defensive duos of the current season

