Premier League: Ranking the top 5 defensive duos of the current season

Ninad Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 22.85K // 03 Sep 2018, 11:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld; two of the most feared defenders.

With the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool and Watford making it four wins in a row, this edition of Premier League has seen it all, in just one month. From wonders made in the midfield to top scorers forged in the most surprising manner, we've lived it all. However, without the right defence effected by these intimidating and strong 'heroes', it becomes more and more difficult for the opposition.

We've picked five of the strongest, intimidating and furious 'defensive duos' of the current Premier League season. Based on their ability to stop waves of attacks, making important tackles and leading from the back, they have earned their place as being some of the best defenders in the world.

#5 John Stones and Aymeric Laporte - Manchester City

The Frenchmen and the Englishmen have enjoyed their success together.

Near the end of the winter transfer window, January bought yet another major signing to the Manchester City lineup, in the form of none other than Aymeric Laporte. The French wall of power showed commitment against both Arsenal and Huddersfield at the beginning of this season's fixtures.

Moreover, joining forces with yet another 'hunk' of a defender, John Stones, the duo has now been credited as two of the most important defenders not only for Guardiola but also for the League. Combining youth with an almost parallel array of skill and strength, John Stones and Laporte allow the full-backs, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy to push forward and join the attack, as they seem to be relied upon defensively.

Creating plays from the back with the likes of Fernandinho and David Silva, Laporte is now number 2nd in terms of 'completed passes', as his style of football Guardiola offers to focus more on passing and possession rather than delivering compensated attacks.

With John Stones staying inside the box, and Laporte leading from the outside, the centre-back duo is easily an asset for Manchester City, denying waves of attacks from the opposition.

1 / 5 NEXT