LaLiga: 3 reasons why Luka Jovic is likely to succeed at Real Madrid

Aditya Narayan Sinha
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
81   //    18 May 2019, 17:48 IST

Luka Jovic
Luka Jovic

The 2018-19 season has been one to forget for Real Madrid fans. The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and rapid changing of managers in a single season have made the club reach its lowest level.

Although the appointment of Zinedine Zidane has instilled a feeling of hope among fans, a major squad overhaul is needed to make Real Madrid competitive again. And one player who is going to be a part of that squad is Luka Jovic.

According to reports, the deal is going to be announced soon - after Eintracht Frankfurt's last game against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Here is a look at why Jovic is likely to success at Real Madrid:

#3 Off the ball movement

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg
Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

We often see strikers who don't move much on the pitch and instead wait near the penalty box to receive the ball and then try to take a shot. But Jovic's gameplay is completely different.

He likes to receive the ball near the middle of the pitch, and then tries to make little one-twos with another player or dribble and pass before receiving the ball near or in the 18-yard box and taking a shot. Also, his close control with the ball is very good, which gives him the ability to take on defenders one on one and try to dribble past them.

#2 Versatile striker

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : Second Leg
Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : Second Leg

Jovic has been very good for Eintracht Frankfurt in the goal-scoring department. He has racked up a phenomenal 27 goals for them in all competitions this season.

Jovic has scored 15 goals with his right foot, 8 with his left and 4 with his head, which shows his versatility. That quality will be highly beneficial for Real Madrid as they have clearly struggled in scoring goals lately.

#1 Exceptional finisher

Eintracht Frankfurt v SS Lazio - UEFA Europa League - Group H
Eintracht Frankfurt v SS Lazio - UEFA Europa League - Group H

The main talking point about Jovic has been his finishing. His greatest skill is widely considered to be the way he calmly collects the ball in the penalty box and shoots on target.

On an average, Jovic takes nearly four shots and his expected goals (xG) is 0.6, which is pretty high for a 21-year-old striker. He has also chipped the goalkeepers several times and scored beautiful acrobatic shots as well, making him a truly exceptional goalscorer.

Many believe that if Jovic plays for a big club like Real Madrid and has quality players around him, he will be leading that attacking front-line for several years to come.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eintracht Frankfurt Luka Jović Zinedine Zidane
Is Luka Jovic a good candidate to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid?
